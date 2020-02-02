Blog Columns Site News Newcastle fans react to Yedlin’s display vs Norwich

2 February, 2020 English Premier League, General Football News, Newcastle United, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Newcastle were held to a 0-0 draw against Norwich City at home this weekend.

The Magpies could have moved into the top half of the table with a win instead they are 12th now.

Steve Bruce’s side are doing well so far this season but these are the games they should be winning. Norwich are badly out of touch and Newcastle should have punished them at home.

Newcastle did well to control the game but they failed to put the finishing touches. Furthermore, the likes of Yedlin failed to produce something meaningful in the final third.

Despite seeing a lot of the ball, Yedlin lacked an end product. This has been a constant problem with him ever since he moved to Newcastle.

The 26-year-old full-back can cause all sorts of problems to the opposition with his pace but his end product has always been below par.

If he wants to keep starting for Newcastle in the Premier League, it is an area of his game that he needs to work on and improve.

It will be interesting to see how the Magpies bounce back in their next league game.

Some of the Newcastle fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Yedlin’s display. Here are the tweets from earlier.

