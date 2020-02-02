Newcastle fans react to Yedlin’s display vs Norwich

Newcastle were held to a 0-0 draw against Norwich City at home this weekend.
The Magpies could have moved into the top half of the table with a win instead they are 12th now.
Steve Bruce’s side are doing well so far this season but these are the games they should be winning. Norwich are badly out of touch and Newcastle should have punished them at home.
Newcastle did well to control the game but they failed to put the finishing touches. Furthermore, the likes of Yedlin failed to produce something meaningful in the final third.
Despite seeing a lot of the ball, Yedlin lacked an end product. This has been a constant problem with him ever since he moved to Newcastle.
The 26-year-old full-back can cause all sorts of problems to the opposition with his pace but his end product has always been below par.
If he wants to keep starting for Newcastle in the Premier League, it is an area of his game that he needs to work on and improve.
It will be interesting to see how the Magpies bounce back in their next league game.
Some of the Newcastle fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Yedlin’s display. Here are the tweets from earlier.
Yedlin so frustrating. Pace to burn but no end product. 2020 version of Wayne Fereday
— Kenny Wharton sits on the ball (@Nolpecker) February 2, 2020
-Yedlin couldn’t cross past the first man.
-Centre backs had zero confidence/passing side to side/sloppy balls.
-Midfield sitting so deep/Bentaleb didn’t move from 5yrd radius.
-Almiron/ASM created nothing.
-Bruce changed fuck all tactics.
Very easy to just go in on Joelinton https://t.co/zvdDmtH6zH
— Darren Parsons (@milkybarkid_85) February 2, 2020
Think yedlin should move on in the summer never been consistent up here #NUFC
— Tull1997 (@tull1997) February 2, 2020
That was utterly dreadful. Throwback to last season against Fulham.
Dúbravka once again fantastic. Yedlin needs to work on his crossing. Joelinton ok. Saint-Maximin too selfish sometimes.
We need to change in formation I recon. 4-2-3-1 will suits us more. #nufc
— Robin Verhagen (@robinnufc) February 1, 2020
Yedlin trying to cross a ball #NUFC pic.twitter.com/LENlGzOuDZ
— Neil J R (@NeilJonNUFC) February 1, 2020
Good to see Yedlin admitting his performance was poor👍 But annoying to see that he has muted comments and wont take the criticism pic.twitter.com/T3LA22ZocG
— NUFC⚪⚫ (@2GoalsSoFar) February 1, 2020
Yedlin couldn’t cross a road.
Joelinton way off the pace.
No creativity in midfield.
Wasteful in possession.
All lined up for a 1-0 win to Brucey’s lucky mags. #NUFC
— Toon Polls (@ToonPolls) February 1, 2020