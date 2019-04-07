Blog Columns Site News Newcastle fans react to Yedlin’s display vs Crystal Palace

7 April, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Newcastle United, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours


Newcastle crashed to a 1-0 loss against Crystal Palace in the Premier League yesterday.

Luka Milivojevic scored the only game of the game for the visitors. The Palace midfielder scored from the penalty spot in the 81st minute.

DeAndre Yedlin’s poor challenge on Wilfried Zaha decided the game in the end.

Newcastle fans won’t be too happy with the performance yesterday. On another day they could have easily won the game.

The home side created quite a few chances but the likes of Rondon and Perez failed to convert.

The fans were left frustrated with Yedlin’s poor tackle on Zaha and his overall performance as well.

The pacy full back is often criticised for his defensive abilities and he let his team down once again.

Newcastle fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the 25-year-old defender’s performance against Crystal Palace. Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.

