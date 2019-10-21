Blog Columns Site News Newcastle fans react to Yedlin’s display vs Chelsea

Newcastle crashed to a 1-0 defeat against Chelsea over the weekend and the fans weren’t too impressed with Yedlin’s display.

Steve Bruce’s side did well to contain the Blues for most parts of the game but they were poor going forward.

Hudson-Odoi put in a very good performance for Chelsea and he tormented the Newcastle right-back all game.

Yedlin struggled to deal with the Chelsea winger’s pace, flair and directness.

Furthermore, he also failed to offer anything going forward. His poor crossing and decision making left the Newcastle fans frustrated.

Full back area has been a weakness for Newcastle for a while now and it will be interesting to see how Steve Bruce fixes it.

The likes of Yedlin and Manquillo are simply not good enough and Krafth is a new signing and will need time to adapt.

Yedlin will know that his performance was below par and it will be interesting to see how he bounces back in the next game. The fans will expect a positive reaction from the player.

Some of the Newcastle fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the 26-year-old’s display and here are the tweets.

