Newcastle fans react to Yedlin’s display vs Chelsea

Newcastle crashed to a 1-0 defeat against Chelsea over the weekend and the fans weren’t too impressed with Yedlin’s display.
Steve Bruce’s side did well to contain the Blues for most parts of the game but they were poor going forward.
Hudson-Odoi put in a very good performance for Chelsea and he tormented the Newcastle right-back all game.
Yedlin struggled to deal with the Chelsea winger’s pace, flair and directness.
Furthermore, he also failed to offer anything going forward. His poor crossing and decision making left the Newcastle fans frustrated.
Full back area has been a weakness for Newcastle for a while now and it will be interesting to see how Steve Bruce fixes it.
The likes of Yedlin and Manquillo are simply not good enough and Krafth is a new signing and will need time to adapt.
Yedlin will know that his performance was below par and it will be interesting to see how he bounces back in the next game. The fans will expect a positive reaction from the player.
Some of the Newcastle fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the 26-year-old’s display and here are the tweets.
De Andre Yedlin, Javier Manquillo and Emil Krafth are like the Rock, paper and scissors when it comes to who who is the worst. #NUFC
— Himanshu Dhingra (@HD_07) October 20, 2019
Does Yedlin practice crossing? He’s so unbelievably bad at it. Put the time in ffs! #NUFC
— Average NUFC (@AverageNUFC) October 19, 2019
Player ratings
Dubravka 7
Yedlin 6
Schar 6
Lascelles 6
Clark 7
Willems 6
(S) longstaff 7
(M) longstaff 7
Asm 7
Joelinton 5
Almiron 6
Carroll 6
Gayle N/A
Atsu N/A
Bruce 7
Away fans 10 #nufc
— Jordan Morris (@JordNufcmorris) October 19, 2019
Had Yedlin thrown a flat cross in in his life? Every one of them ballooned over to the back stick. #nufc
— John Milton ✊ #AdequateGym (@Geordioca) October 19, 2019
Can someone teach Yedlin how to cross a ball please? #CHENEW
— IMMORTAL KOMBAT (@IMMORTALKOMB4T) October 19, 2019
We’re struggling a bit to deal with Hudson-Odoi. Yedlin needs more help. #nufc
— NUFC 360 (@NUFC360) October 19, 2019