Newcastle fans react to Wolves’ interest in Salomon Rondon

Wolves are reportedly interested in signing the West Brom forward Salomon Rondon.
The Venezuelan was on loan at Newcastle United this past season and he managed to impress under Rafa Benitez.
The Magpies were expected to sign him permanently this summer but they have not made their move yet.
As per Express and Star, Wolves are thought to be leading the chase for the striker now.
If he joins the Molineux outfit, Newcastle fans will be thoroughly disappointed. Rondon seemed well settled at Newcastle and the player was keen on a permanent move as well.
Furthermore, he was the best striker at the club last year.
Rondon scored 12 goals for Newcastle United last season and he could prove to be an immense addition for Wolves.
Alongside Jimenez, he could form a lethal attacking partnership for Nuno.
Some of the Newcastle fans are unhappy with the lack of efforts to sign him this summer. They have taken to Twitter to share their reactions to Wolves’ interest in the player.
Here are some of the tweets.
We’ll wait until last minute by that point it’s too late. As per usual. Club probably arent even thinking about players right now.
— Lee Robson (@leerobson23) June 2, 2019
Not a surprise.
— Kevin Sharp (@kevinsh1958) June 2, 2019
Probably because there ambitious and recognise https://t.co/i6NS5I35OV can’t imagine how frustrating it must be for Rafa looking to improve the club/raise the value for the owner and your employer could not give a toss !!
— Paul Hay (@PaulH46499904) June 2, 2019
Inevitable really
— gav485nufc (@saltylemon_nufc) June 2, 2019
— thereal andrew young (@temperamentalan) June 2, 2019