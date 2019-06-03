Blog Columns Site News Newcastle fans react to Wolves’ interest in Salomon Rondon

Newcastle fans react to Wolves’ interest in Salomon Rondon

3 June, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Newcastle United, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours, Wolves

Wolves are reportedly interested in signing the West Brom forward Salomon Rondon.

The Venezuelan was on loan at Newcastle United this past season and he managed to impress under Rafa Benitez.

The Magpies were expected to sign him permanently this summer but they have not made their move yet.

As per Express and Star, Wolves are thought to be leading the chase for the striker now.

If he joins the Molineux outfit, Newcastle fans will be thoroughly disappointed. Rondon seemed well settled at Newcastle and the player was keen on a permanent move as well.

Furthermore, he was the best striker at the club last year.

Rondon scored 12 goals for Newcastle United last season and he could prove to be an immense addition for Wolves.

Alongside Jimenez, he could form a lethal attacking partnership for Nuno.

Some of the Newcastle fans are unhappy with the lack of efforts to sign him this summer. They have taken to Twitter to share their reactions to Wolves’ interest in the player.

Here are some of the tweets.

Everton must break the bank for Andre Gomes
Newcastle keen on Venezuelan forward Jan Hurtado

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com