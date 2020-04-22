Newcastle fans react to what Oliver Dowden has said about potential takeover

Newcastle United potential new owners may have received a major boost in their takeover plans.
According to widespread reports, the PCP Capital Partners are closing in on their £300m purchase of Newcastle United and they’ve already submitted a part payment to Mike Ashley, which is non-refundable.
All the major paperwork have been submitted and it is being currently reviewed by the Premier League. The remaining payment will be made once the Premier League gives the green signal for the takeover to go through.
Amanda Staveley and the Reuben family will each own 10 per cent of the business, with PIF holding the remaining 80 per cent. Al-Rumayyan would become the chairman, but Staveley would have responsibility for running the club.
Meanwhile Qatari sports broadcaster beIN has demanded the English Premier League to block the Saudi Arabia-backed takeover of Newcastle because of their alleged involvement in television piracy, as the political tensions in the Gulf spill into football.
Plus, Amnesty International has written to the Premier League urging it to consider Saudi Arabia’s human rights records before allowing them to buy the Magpies.
However, UK cultural secretary Oliver Dowden has said today that the Government will not intervene in the Saudi takeover of Newcastle United.
The news will come as a massive boost for the Newcastle fans, as many feel that if the country’s own government finds nothing suspicious to intervene on, why would the Premier League prevent them if the paperwork is right?
