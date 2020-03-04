Newcastle fans react to Valentin Lazaro’s tweet

Newcastle picked up a 3-2 win over West Brom in the FA Cup last night.
Goals from Almiron and Lazaro sealed a memorable victory for Steve Bruce’s side.
Newcastle did well to grind out the result after their initial collapse. They were 3-0 up at one point but WBA scored late on in the game to put the away side under pressure.
Bruce will be delighted with his team’s showing and Lazaro’s performance, in particular, was pretty impressive.
The winger took to Twitter to share a message after the game and the Newcastle fans have now reacted to it.
His tweet read:
Next round ✅
First GOOOAAAL ✅
YES SIR! 🔥 Come on @NUFC! ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/0Dsq6Uypi9
— Valentino Lazaro (@valentinolazaro) March 3, 2020
Lazaro will be looking to build on this performance and impress in the Premier League now.
Newcastle are in desperate need of some help in attack and players like Lazaro could make a big difference in the remaining games.
It will be interesting to see how he performs in the coming weeks.
Meanwhile, Newcastle will fancy a cup run as well. With several big guns left in the competition, it will be very tough for the Magpies but they have the quality to pull off upsets in the FA Cup.
Here are some of the tweets from the Newcastle fans to Lazaro earlier.
Fantastic tonight mate ⚫️⚪️
— Josh⚫️⚪️ (@nufcJosh__) March 3, 2020
King👑
— J👑 (@ValentinoLxzaro) March 3, 2020
Class performance from you ⚫️⚪️
— Noah R.⚫️⚪️ (@NoahNUFC) March 3, 2020
Look how good you are when you actually get played in your correct position funny that, well done Valentino
— Matt (@MattNufc9) March 4, 2020
Shearer-esque finish that tino, you were brilliant today. Same again against Southampton please boss 💘
— Matthaus (@GeordieDubravka) March 3, 2020