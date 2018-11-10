Newcastle fans react to their injury blow on Twitter

Newcastle United take on Bournemouth in the Premier League today and the Magpies will be looking to build on their win over Watford last time out.
It was their first league win of the season and the fans will be expecting them to put together a winning run now.
However, Newcastle have been dealt a massive blow ahead of the game. The likes of Lascelles, Shelvey & Muto are all set to miss out with injuries.
Lascelles, Shelvey & Muto all set to miss out for Newcastle tomorrow. Expect Shär, Ki & Perez all set to keep their places for Bournemouth.
— Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) November 9, 2018
Muto has put on a few enthusiastic displays in the recent games and Newcastle will miss his presence in attack. As for Lascelles and Shelvey, they are the best players at the club and the Magpies will struggle without them.
It will be interesting to see how Rafa Benitez deals with their absence today.
Bournemouth are a good side and they are in good form right now. Eddie Howe’s side will be looking to take the three points here and Newcastle will have to be careful.
Here is how the Newcastle fans reacted to the injury blow earlier.
Just when you think it couldnt get any worse…
— Tom Daniels (@Magpie5Toz) November 9, 2018
shelvey will be the major miss
— Steven Hall (@stevenhallnufc) November 9, 2018
Massive blow this. Just as it looks like we are getting competition for places we get injuries
— Shaun (@ShaunGrey22) November 9, 2018
We’re doomed! 🥵
— leon steed (@toonarmy3) November 9, 2018
Doesn’t leave a lot to be in the bench,hopefully Rafa gives a few of the youngsters a go
— David shave (@shave_david) November 9, 2018
Big blow missing two leaders in our team especially since where not going to be on the ball that much so we need those sorta voices against a team who will push tremendous amounts in our half
— Rory Bull (@RoryPBull) November 9, 2018
Gutted for Muto as i was impressed by his zeal in the first half. Hopefully erez realises he’s got competition for his place now and so puts in effort which has, for the most part, been lacking from his game over the years
— Andrew Neill (@andrewsneill) November 9, 2018
Another defeat for me im afraid
— gee singh (@geesingh1) November 9, 2018