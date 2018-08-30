Newcastle fans react to their defeat against Nottingham Forest

Newcastle United crashed out of the Carabao Cup last night after a thrilling encounter with Nottingham Forest.
The Championship outfit scored twice in the closing stages to inflict further misery on Rafa Benitez’s side.
The Magpies have had a poor start to their league campaign and the League Cup exit will pile more pressure on the players now. It will be interesting to see whether they can turn it around soon.
Daryl Murphy put the home side in the lead two minutes into the game. He found the net from Sam Byram’s cross.
Newcastle scored a dramatic equalizer in added time when Salomon Rondon found the net with a powerful effort. However, their happiness was short-lived.
Cash and Dias scored twice in added time to give the home side a memorable 3-1 win.
Nottingham Forest managed to eliminate Newcastle United at the same stage of the competition last season with a thrilling 3-2 victory at St James’ Park.
Here is how the Newcastle fans reacted to the news.
1 shot on target v a Championship side and we think we can complain about a penalty in the 96th minute, honestly? Rafa out.
— Emily ❤️😘 (@NaughtyEmilyB) August 29, 2018
— Tuff;. 📸 (@TuffNCL) August 29, 2018
#rafaout! Poor tactics poor manager, let’s see how the toon fans blame Ashley for this disaster
— ibz321 (@ibz3211) August 29, 2018
Please bin Benitez & Kenedy.
Here comes all the dick sucking benitez deluded cunts
— Chris (@CS94DD) August 29, 2018
#rafaout!!
— ibz321 (@ibz3211) August 29, 2018
Is Benitez really up to the job ? No motivation no drive no commitment #disgrace
— deano (@dkl5341) August 29, 2018
Absolutely shocking. Team is a shambles and season only started.
— PG (@paudiegribben) August 29, 2018