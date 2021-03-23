Newcastle fans react to the latest update on Isaac Hayden’s injury

Newcastle United have been dealt a major injury blow with midfielder Isaac Hayden set to miss the rest of the 2020-21 season with a serious knee injury.

The midfielder was stretchered off in the first half of the game against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, and scans have shown that the injury is serious and he won’t be able to play again this season.





However, the report on the club’s official website claims that Hayden will not require an operation and will begin his rehabilitation programme soon.

The midfielder reacted to his injury blow on Twitter.

Really disappointed to miss out on the rest of the campaign and not be able to play my part but will be supporting the lads and the staff as best I can. Thank you for your messages of support 👍🏾 #NUFC #Unity https://t.co/54vDBgLYNQ — Isaac Hayden (@IsaacHayden65) March 23, 2021

The 26-year-old has established himself as a key player for Newcastle and recently made his 100th Premier League appearance for the club.

It will be interesting to see how Steve Bruce copes without one of his best midfielders. The likes of Jeff Hendrick and Jonjo Shelvey have been underwhelming this season, and Hayden is arguably the most consistent performer in central midfield.

Newcastle are currently two points above the relegation zone, and Bruce is already without key attackers Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin.

The Magpies are in desperate need of some luck on the injury front, and they face a tough battle to avoid dropping into the Championship.

Here is how Newcastle fans reacted to the injury news.

Wow, I can’t wait for the Shelvey/Hendrick centre mid dynamic duo partnership, we’re definitely staying up now! 🙃 Hew Isaac, tell the players to get their arses into training whether the cabbage of a manager is there or not. 6 days off is a bit much isn’t it?! — Ry (@_Gadgie) March 23, 2021

Hendrick and shelvey in midfield, just give us next seasons championship fixtures already🤦🏻‍♂️ — dan smedley (@dansmed4) March 23, 2021

Pointless even thinking of what we could do to solve this issue as we all know what’s going to happen… Straight swap with Jeff Hendrick and another step in the direction of the championship — Cory Graham (@Coryjgraham) March 23, 2021

Will be like having a new signing in championship..👏👏✊ — Trev Routledge (@RoutTrev) March 23, 2021

Injured because he was played out of position pressing as a false 10. Whilst Shelvey was deployed as a defensive midfield just in front of back 4… Anyone with footballing sense could see Hayeden is a defensive midfielder without the high intensity and agility. — Akin (@A_sahin09) March 23, 2021

The thought of Shelvey and Hendrick every game knocks me ill ! — Toon Fans (@fans_toon) March 23, 2021

Midfields even weaker than it already was , brilliant — Ben🇨🇾 (@NastyDashy) March 23, 2021

