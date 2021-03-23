Newcastle fans react to the latest update on Isaac Hayden’s injury

By
Sai
-

Newcastle United have been dealt a major injury blow with midfielder Isaac Hayden set to miss the rest of the 2020-21 season with a serious knee injury.

The midfielder was stretchered off in the first half of the game against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, and scans have shown that the injury is serious and he won’t be able to play again this season.


However, the report on the club’s official website claims that Hayden will not require an operation and will begin his rehabilitation programme soon.

The midfielder reacted to his injury blow on Twitter.

The 26-year-old has established himself as a key player for Newcastle and recently made his 100th Premier League appearance for the club.

It will be interesting to see how Steve Bruce copes without one of his best midfielders. The likes of Jeff Hendrick and Jonjo Shelvey have been underwhelming this season, and Hayden is arguably the most consistent performer in central midfield.

Newcastle are currently two points above the relegation zone, and Bruce is already without key attackers Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin.

The Magpies are in desperate need of some luck on the injury front, and they face a tough battle to avoid dropping into the Championship.

Here is how Newcastle fans reacted to the injury news.

