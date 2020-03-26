Newcastle fans react to the club’s refusal to delay season ticket payments

Newcastle owner Mike Ashley has faced severe criticism from the fan base because of the club’s refusal to delay season ticket payments.
As per the Chronicle, Newcastle are taking full payments from the fans for next year’s season tickets.
With the world suffering from the Coronavirus pandemic, that seems like an insensitive move from the club.
Countries are in lockdown right now and most people are suffering economically. Deducting hundreds of pounds from the fans’ bank accounts at this stage reflects badly on the club.
Newcastle United supporters trust have now released a statement on the issue.
They are disappointed with the lack of support from the club and they have urged the club to act accordingly as soon as possible.
Furthermore, the supporters’ trust claims that the fans have been there for the club during the bad times and the club needs to stand by them now.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks now.
Newcastle fans have never been a fan of how Mike Ashley runs the club. The Newcastle owner will have to change his approach in the coming weeks or it could be the beginning of the end for him.
Here is how some of the fans have reacted on Twitter.
No chance he will use SJP as collateral #AshleyOut #NUFC #Shambles
— Karen slack (@Karenslack12) March 25, 2020
We will not forget !
— Tony (@Tonyc1234) March 25, 2020
Why is everyone surprised? Why is he going to suddenly change and start thinking of other people, he only thinks of himself #ashleyout #shameonhim.
— leemilne (@milne03) March 25, 2020
Disgusting
— Lee (@LeeStoves) March 25, 2020
Expected… need for GREED!
— GillyBean (@gillhaux50) March 25, 2020
Is anyone really surprised. Only surprise for me, is why anyone still wants to give money to that parasite.
— Rabc (@sean597_sean) March 25, 2020