Newcastle fans react to Steve Bruce’s comments on transfer plans

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce said a few days back that he will be completely in charge of transfers at the club, and that he will have the final say in developing the squad.
The Magpies have signed Joelinton on a club-record transfer fee, and if the reports are to be believed they are working on several other deals simultaneously.
After Saturday’s pre-season defeat against Preston North End, when Bruce was asked to provide the latest update on the transfer front, the Magpies boss said he is not the right person to ask.
“I’m not the right one (to ask) at the minute as I haven’t spoken to anyone today, so I’ll find out later tonight,” said Bruce. “Hopefully in the next 24/48 hours something might be closer.”
This comment from Bruce has drawn the attention of the Newcastle fans on social networking site Twitter.
Many of them ridiculed Bruce’s initial comments about being the supreme authority on transfer-related matters, while others are saying he probably didn’t comprehend the mess into which he has plunged in.
Here are some of the reactions from the Newcastle fans on Twitter:
