Newcastle fans react to Sean Longstaff’s injury news

Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an injury.
The midfielder has damaged his knee ligaments and he will miss the remaining nine league games.
The news will come as a major blow to Newcastle given his importance to the squad.
Longstaff has been in sensational form this season and he is a key player for Rafa Benitez’ system. It will be interesting to see how the Magpies cope with his absence.
Newcastle are currently fighting for a respectable finish and Longstaff has been key to their recent upturn in form. The likes of Hayden and Shelvey will be expected to step up and deliver now.
The midfielder is currently one of the best young talents in the country and he will be gutted. Longstaff will look to work hard and return stronger next season.
The fans seem devastated with the news as well and they have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the injury blow.
Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.
Gutted for him. Thanks for everything so far. Come back stronger. ⚫⚪⚫⚪⚫⚪
— Ellie (@Ellie_Nufc9) March 7, 2019
Heartbroken for the lad, one position we do have plenty of cover for! But not the luck he deserves 💔💔#nufc
— Matt Smith (@matty_smith7) March 7, 2019
Gutted for the lad, he’s been fantastic for us. Hopefully be back even stronger next season!
— Pete Hind (@toonpete85) March 7, 2019
Jonjo’s time to shine
— Wilson (@connorwilson98) March 7, 2019
Gutted for the lad. He’s so down to earth which is a quality sadly missing in most footballers, credit to his folks for that. Hope he comes back when fully ready and continues to develop into the player we all hope he can be. #oneofourown
— Paddy Graham (@PaddyJGraham) March 7, 2019
FFS. We’re jinxed aren’t we? Come back stronger lad. You’ve got a great future.
— Deepak Venugopalan (@Deepak_Toon) March 7, 2019