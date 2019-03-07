Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Newcastle fans react to Sean Longstaff’s injury news

Newcastle fans react to Sean Longstaff’s injury news

7 March, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours


Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an injury.

The midfielder has damaged his knee ligaments and he will miss the remaining nine league games.

The news will come as a major blow to Newcastle given his importance to the squad.

Longstaff has been in sensational form this season and he is a key player for Rafa Benitez’ system. It will be interesting to see how the Magpies cope with his absence.

Newcastle are currently fighting for a respectable finish and Longstaff has been key to their recent upturn in form. The likes of Hayden and Shelvey will be expected to step up and deliver now.

The midfielder is currently one of the best young talents in the country and he will be gutted. Longstaff will look to work hard and return stronger next season.

The fans seem devastated with the news as well and they have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the injury blow.

Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.

Borja Iglesias admits he is a fan of Tottenham's Harry Kane
Tottenham ace comments on Pochettino's touchline ban

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com