Newcastle fans react to Rolando Aaron’s display on loan

On-loan Newcastle winger Rolando Aarons scored for Sheffield Wednesday yesterday.
The 23-year-old put in an impressive display against Bolton Wanderers and the Wednesday fans seem quite impressed with the player judging by their Twitter reactions so far.
Aarons’ performance attracted the attention of Newcastle fans as well. Some of them are excited about his return to the club in summer.
The player will be delighted to see that his efforts are being appreciated and he will look to work harder and perform better.
If the winger manages to impress during his loan spell until the end of the season, he might just get a chance at Newcastle next year.
The Magpies could do with some depth in the wide positions and Aarons could be a decent squad option for Rafa Benitez.
It will be interesting to see if Sheffield Wednesday try to sign him permanently.
The Newcastle United fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Rolando Aarons’ display against Bolton last night.
Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.
Well done 🙌
— Adrian (@Adrian____29) March 13, 2019
Howay Rolando!!!!!
— owen™️ (@Shep_NUFC) March 12, 2019
🔜 ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️
— Michael (@bainbridgif) March 12, 2019
Come home soon mate
— Listened to XO live (@DoonyXD) March 13, 2019
1st of many more to come.. Newcastle need you back.
👏
— @LiamAntonioOrchard. (@LiamOrchard1) March 12, 2019