Newcastle fans react to reports of Joselu’s exit

21 January, 2019 English Premier League, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours


Newcastle United forward Joselu has been linked with an exit this month.

According to reports from Calciomercato a few days ago, Tianjin are interested in signing the Premier League striker.

It will be interesting to see if the Magpies are willing to cash in on him. Joselu hasn’t exactly managed to impress since joining the club and moving him on wouldn’t be a bad decision.

Rafa Benitez needs to add to his attack and if Joselu’s departure can fund a new signing, Newcastle should grab that opportunity with both hands.

Newcastle are reliant on Salomon Rondon and Ayoze Perez for goals right now and they should look to bring in another versatile forward this month.

Furthermore, the fans don’t seem too keen on holding on to the striker as well.

Newcastle fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the striker and his contribution to the side so far.

Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.

