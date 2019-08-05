Newcastle fans react to reports of the likelihood of Javi Manquillo being loaned out

Many Newcastle United fans on social networking site Twitter feel that the Magpies will make a big mistake if they let Javi Manquillo go out on loan.
According to The Chronicle, Newcastle United could allow Manquillo to leave the club on loan before the end of the transfer window.
Newcastle are reportedly looking to sign Emil Krafth and his potential arrival would give Steve Bruce a lot of right-back options to work with.
Steve Bruce already has the likes of DeAndre Yedlin, Jamie Sterry and Manquillo with him, and it seems he is ready to let the Spaniard go provided Krafth joins the club.
Newcastle fans feel that Manquillo, who impressed towards the end of last season, has been one of the standout players for the Magpies during the pre-season.
While Manquillo isn’t exactly a popular figure among the Newcastle fans, the decision to let him go when he’s hitting form has left the fans completely baffled.
Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:
