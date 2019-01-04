Newcastle fans react to reports linking them with Mbaye Diagne

Newcastle fans have reacted to the latest transfer links with Senegalese forward Mbaye Diagne.
According to TMW, the Magpies are interested in signing the player in January. The likes of West Ham, Fulham and Wolves are keen on the player as well.
Diagne has been in red hot form this season. He has scored 20 goals in 17 games for Kasimpasa so far.
The 27-year-old could solve Newcastle’s goalscoring problems and it will be interesting to see if the Magpies can pull it off.
Kasimpasa won’t want to sell their star player for cheap and Benitez will have to convince Mike Ashley to break the bank for the forward.
Newcastle have been quite poor this season and someone like Diagne might just save them from relegation in the end.
The Newcastle fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the potential signing and here are some of the reactions from earlier.
His record before last season is terrible.
Played for tiny teams all across Europe with a shite goal return.
Stay well clear.
— Burnsie #NUFC (@Optimistoon) January 3, 2019
like it, but won’t happen
— wayne sharples (@toonbarmy1969) January 3, 2019
I would rather have Defoe at least he scores goals in the premier league
— Stephen Smith (@stephen382) January 3, 2019
We love a Senegalese striker get him in
— John (@TheMrJohnEpic) January 3, 2019
That is £10m to much for Ashley
— Dan Holmes (@DanToon4Life) January 3, 2019