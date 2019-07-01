Newcastle fans react to Rafa Benitez’s statement

Former Newcastle United manager Rafa Benítez has shared a statement for the fans on social media today.
The Spaniard revealed that he wanted to stay at the club but the hierarchy does not share his vision and that has resulted in his decision to leave the club.
Benitez also pointed out that he did not want to extend his deal for the sake of it. He wanted to be a part of a project.
To Newcastle United fans https://t.co/5gu4eopVjf #NUFC #Newcastle #Toons #ThankYou pic.twitter.com/vLnmVSBGs2
— Rafa Benitez Web (@rafabenitezweb) July 1, 2019
It seems clear that Mike Ashley did not share Benitez’s ambitions and he failed to provide the manager with the necessary assurances.
The Spaniard was one of the best managers in the Premier League and his departure will hurt Newcastle next season. His statement is quite revealing and it will only add further fuel to the anger towards Mike Ashley.
It will be interesting to see how Newcastle cope with his departure next year. They are unlikely to attract a better manager with their current resources/ambitions.
Here is how some of the Newcastle United fans have reacted to Rafa Benitez’s statement on social media.
