Newcastle fans react to Premier League stats

Newcastle United will face Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Magpies find themselves 13th in the league and have done really well under Steve Bruce this season.





Indeed, they’ve punched above their weight and Bruce deserves a lot of respect for the brilliant work he has done this season.

However, George Caulkin argued in a recent article for The Athletic that this is not ‘outstanding’ as some of the pundits have mentioned.

Even a section of the press has suggested that Bruce should come under nomination for Premier League’s manager of the year.

The Times journalist Martin Hardy has posted an interesting stat on Twitter that has generated a lot of attention among the Newcastle fans.

He claims that if Newcastle manage to get past 50 points this season, it will be only the second time that they would manage do so in the last 13 years under Mike Ashley.

Many fans are pessimistic that they would fail to pick up seven points from their remaining four games. There are some who have suggested that the stat is only an indication of why Ashley should leave the club. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Newcastle are heading into this match on the back of a disappointing 5-0 defeat against Manchester City. However, the Magpies will be looking to pick up all three points against a struggling Watford today.