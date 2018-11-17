Newcastle fans react to Paul Dummett’s injury

Newcastle United have been dealt a bitter injury blow.
Full back Paul Dummett has picked up an injury while on international duty and it remains to be seen how long he will be sidelined for.
Dummett has been an important player for Rafa Benitez this season and the Spaniard will be devastated if it is a long term injury.
Newcastle have made a very poor start to their league season but they have shown improvements in the recent weeks. The fans will be gutted to lose a key at this stage.
With the intense festive period ahead of them, Newcastle could have used some depth and quality in the side.
It will be interesting to see how the Magpies cope with Dummett’s loss for now. The Premier League side will be hoping to have him back as soon as possible. The likes of Manquillo and Kenedy are likely to fill in for the 27 year old in the short term.
Newcastle fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the injury news. Here are some of the best reactions.
This is why I hate internationals!!!!!
— Toonfan (@ataylor1892) November 16, 2018
Exactly why we should never want any Newcastle player to play for any international team. Nothing good will ever come of it.
— The Honest Johns (@TheHonestJohns) November 16, 2018
Everyone else’s players come back unscathed. It’s textbook nufc
— Steve McKenna (@SteveMcKenna_) November 16, 2018
Desperately hope it’s not serious
— ohio toon (@OhioToon) November 16, 2018
That’s why we needed a left back ffs
— Josh Thompson⚫️⚪️⚫️ 🏴🏳️ (@JoshNufc10) November 16, 2018
We’ve needed a left back for years, cover & competition. Yet another example of Ashley’s neglect.
— acpatto (@AnthP68) November 16, 2018