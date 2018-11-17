Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Newcastle fans react to Paul Dummett’s injury

Newcastle United have been dealt a bitter injury blow.

Full back Paul Dummett has picked up an injury while on international duty and it remains to be seen how long he will be sidelined for.

Dummett has been an important player for Rafa Benitez this season and the Spaniard will be devastated if it is a long term injury.

Newcastle have made a very poor start to their league season but they have shown improvements in the recent weeks. The fans will be gutted to lose a key at this stage.

With the intense festive period ahead of them, Newcastle could have used some depth and quality in the side.

It will be interesting to see how the Magpies cope with Dummett’s loss for now. The Premier League side will be hoping to have him back as soon as possible. The likes of Manquillo and Kenedy are likely to fill in for the 27 year old in the short term.

Newcastle fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the injury news. Here are some of the best reactions.

 

