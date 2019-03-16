Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Newcastle fans react to Mo Diame’s performance vs Bournemouth

16 March, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours


Newcastle were held to a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth in the Premier League today.

Matt Ritchie scored an injury time leveller to secure a point for Rafa Benitez’s side.

Bournemouth recovered well from Rondon’s first half goal to go 2-1 up but the Magpies fought back for a point in the end.

Benitez will be pleased with the performance of his players despite the draw.

The away side fielded a depleted defence and still came away with something from the game.

However, the midfield was underwhelming and the fans will be expecting a lot more going forward.

Mo Diame put in a frustrating shift for the visitors today. His passing was wayward and he failed to drive his team forward.

Despite a few important defensive tackles, the midfielder was disappointing today.

Newcastle United fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the midfielder’s display today and here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.

