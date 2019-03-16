Newcastle fans react to Mo Diame’s performance vs Bournemouth

Newcastle were held to a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth in the Premier League today.
Matt Ritchie scored an injury time leveller to secure a point for Rafa Benitez’s side.
Bournemouth recovered well from Rondon’s first half goal to go 2-1 up but the Magpies fought back for a point in the end.
Benitez will be pleased with the performance of his players despite the draw.
The away side fielded a depleted defence and still came away with something from the game.
However, the midfield was underwhelming and the fans will be expecting a lot more going forward.
Mo Diame put in a frustrating shift for the visitors today. His passing was wayward and he failed to drive his team forward.
Despite a few important defensive tackles, the midfielder was disappointing today.
Newcastle United fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the midfielder’s display today and here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.
Fucking finally!! Diame is fucking shit!!!!!!
— Jammer (@jammer_boy) March 16, 2019
Diame has been awful all game, but lets wait till we are 2-1 down to replace him. Makes sense
— adam barrass (@TheMadMagpie86) March 16, 2019
Shocking that Diame started ahead of him and stayed on that long
— Im A Horse! (@winky28748295) March 16, 2019
Cannit get away with Diame me like just a big useless lanky streak of piss a reckon #NUFC
— Ben Mason (@benmason_x) March 16, 2019
He was frustrating going forward but still tried his heart out all game. By no means the worst on the pitch for us. Perez, Diame, Yedlin, Almirón were all poor today
— Mark Byers (@MrMarkByers) March 16, 2019
Where is the lie?!???!
Fernandez “responsible” for both goals, Ritchie consistently woeful with set pieces and generally bad decisions. Ayoze was nowhere to be found, Diame literally passed the ball out of bounds to nobody multiple times lmao
— Coming Home Paul Dummett the 🐐 (@ComingHomeNUFC) March 16, 2019
Matt Ritchie was absolute dog shit for 90 minutes. Him and Diame worst on the pitch. It would be that useless Scottish twat to lash it in, in the final second
— Sam (@1892SamV2) March 16, 2019