Newcastle fans react to Miguel Almiron’s performance against Argentina

Paraguay held Argentina to a 1-1 draw in their second game of the Copa America, and Newcastle United midfielder Miguel Almiron was the best player on a pitch that had Lionel Messi on it.

The 25-year-old capped a man-of-the-match performance with a superb run to set up his side’s opener – his second assist of the tournament – and Magpies and Atlanta United fans couldn’t help but shower accolades on him on social media.

Almiron became Newcastle’s record signing in January after completing a £21 million move, but an injury limited him to just 10 games.

The Paraguay international continues to show what he is capable of, and he will now be hoping to lead his side to victory against Colombia to boost their chances of advancing.

Newcastle fans were delighted with Almiron’s impressive performance against Argentina, and here is how some of them reacted on Twitter:

The South American playmaker ended the 2018 MLS season with 13 league goals and 11 assists for Atlanta, and given his ongoing brilliance at the Copa America, Newcastle surely secured a gem for themselves.

