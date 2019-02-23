Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Newcastle fans react to Miguel Almiron’s debut

23 February, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours


Newcastle United picked up a 2-0 win over Huddersfield in the Premier League today.

Ayoze Perez and Salomon Rondon scored to secure the three points for the Magpies.

January signing Miguel Almiron had a debut to remember. Despite not managing to score, the Paraguayan was outstanding.

He showed his creative spark and fashioned out chances for his teammates.

The 25-year-old midfielder could have had a debut goal but he was denied by the post.

Newcastle fans were so impressed with his performance that they gave him a standing ovation when he was taken off.

The former MLS star will be delighted with his start to life in England and he will be looking to build on this now.

He has shown that he has the tools to be a top quality player and he could guide Newcastle to a respectable finish this season.

The Magpies are currently 14th in the table.

Newcastle fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Almiron’s display and here are some of the reactions.

