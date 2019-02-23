Newcastle fans react to Miguel Almiron’s debut

Newcastle United picked up a 2-0 win over Huddersfield in the Premier League today.
Ayoze Perez and Salomon Rondon scored to secure the three points for the Magpies.
January signing Miguel Almiron had a debut to remember. Despite not managing to score, the Paraguayan was outstanding.
He showed his creative spark and fashioned out chances for his teammates.
6⃣- No Newcastle player has created more chances in a single Premier League game since the start of last season than Miguel Almirón vs. Huddersfield.
Today was his first game at St. James’ Park. pic.twitter.com/Zln7e2wO7p
— Coral (@Coral) February 23, 2019
The 25-year-old midfielder could have had a debut goal but he was denied by the post.
Newcastle fans were so impressed with his performance that they gave him a standing ovation when he was taken off.
The former MLS star will be delighted with his start to life in England and he will be looking to build on this now.
He has shown that he has the tools to be a top quality player and he could guide Newcastle to a respectable finish this season.
The Magpies are currently 14th in the table.
Newcastle fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Almiron’s display and here are some of the reactions.
Thank you #ATLUTD for Almiron. He was a difference maker today! #NUFC https://t.co/yxLjUdpLm8
— Kevin Goode (@k_e_goode) February 23, 2019
He comes from Paraguay and he’s fucking dynamite.
MIGUEL ALMIRON
Playing for Rafa in the famous black and white
MIGUEL ALMIRON pic.twitter.com/NVIEKN3TPL
— Nufc Chants 🎶 (@toonchants) February 23, 2019
Perez, Rondon, Almiron. I might just be in love with that trio. Brain, brawn and pace? #NUFC
— NUFC 360 (@NUFC360) February 23, 2019
Mad how Almiron is playing like a man possessed and yet I still think Longstaff has been our best player. Kid’s a star.
— 𝕋𝕙𝕖𝕄𝕒𝕔𝕜𝕖𝕞𝕊𝕝𝕒𝕪𝕖𝕣 (@TheMackemSlayer) February 23, 2019
Almiron OFF, Atsu ON. The fans stand and applaud the player who could go on to become someone truly special here. #NUFC
— NUFC 360 (@NUFC360) February 23, 2019
Fuck me, this is insane. Almiron is running the show. Can’t remember the last time a new signing made such an impact.
— 𝕋𝕙𝕖𝕄𝕒𝕔𝕜𝕖𝕞𝕊𝕝𝕒𝕪𝕖𝕣 (@TheMackemSlayer) February 23, 2019
– Clean sheet for Dubravka
– Yedlin up and down all day
– Lejeune pinging balls
– Lascelles solid as a rock
– Schar everywhere
– Ritchie class
– Hayden transformed
– Longstaff dominating
– Perez netting in another key game
– Almiron SENSATIONAL
– Rondon scoring again
— NUFC 360 (@NUFC360) February 23, 2019
Almiron has made such a difference to Newcastle; quick, quick-witted, a threat, a link between Rondon and the rest. Nice to see some creativity alongside all the honesty and hard work. Promising! (This will be the kiss of the death, sorry).
— George Caulkin (@CaulkinTheTimes) February 23, 2019