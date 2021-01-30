Newcastle fans react to Miguel Almiron display vs Everton

By
Sai
-

Newcastle United picked up a morale-boosting 2-0 win over Everton in the Premier League earlier today.

Steve Bruce was under pressure to guide his side back to winning ways and he will be delighted with the performance of his players.


Everton were the favourites heading into the game but the Toffees struggled to cope with Newcastle’s drive and determination throughout the 90 minutes.

There were several impressive performances across the pitch but Miguel Almiron was arguably the best player alongside Callum Wilson. Wilson will take the headlines because of his brace but Almiron was outstanding creatively.

The Paraguayan midfielder was deployed in his natural attacking role and did well to harass Everton’s defenders throughout the game.

He helped carve out important chances for his side and the Newcastle fans were thoroughly impressed with his performance.

The Magpies have missed his creativity in the recent weeks and it will be interesting to see if Bruce continues to start him in his natural role from now on.

Some Newcastle fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the 26-year-old’s display against Everton and here is what they had to say.