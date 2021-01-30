Newcastle fans react to Miguel Almiron display vs Everton

Newcastle United picked up a morale-boosting 2-0 win over Everton in the Premier League earlier today.

Steve Bruce was under pressure to guide his side back to winning ways and he will be delighted with the performance of his players.





Everton were the favourites heading into the game but the Toffees struggled to cope with Newcastle’s drive and determination throughout the 90 minutes.

There were several impressive performances across the pitch but Miguel Almiron was arguably the best player alongside Callum Wilson. Wilson will take the headlines because of his brace but Almiron was outstanding creatively.

#nufc’s Miguel Almirón created the most chances (3) vs Everton. Also made the second most attacking third passes (16) & ball recoveries (9). The freedom to roam the pitch in this number 10 role at the top of a midfield diamond suits his infectious energy & clever movement. pic.twitter.com/FQib6Bx5Nc — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) January 30, 2021

The Paraguayan midfielder was deployed in his natural attacking role and did well to harass Everton’s defenders throughout the game.

He helped carve out important chances for his side and the Newcastle fans were thoroughly impressed with his performance.

The Magpies have missed his creativity in the recent weeks and it will be interesting to see if Bruce continues to start him in his natural role from now on.

Some Newcastle fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the 26-year-old’s display against Everton and here is what they had to say.

Nice that the btsport commentators think that Bruce has found Almiron’s position. Just the 19 months in — Charlotte Robson (@charlottehope) January 30, 2021

Tell you what, Almiron has been excellent today mind hasn’t he. Just shows his capabilities when he’s played in his proper, central position #NUFC — Callum Irving (@NUFCIrving1010) January 30, 2021

Huge 3 points and well deserved too! Wilson best player on the pitch, Almiron had a great game, Pickford in tears! Happy weekend! #NUFC — NUFCHotSpot (@NUFCHotspot) January 30, 2021

18 months and I’m still saying it, play Miguel Almiron in his correct position. — NINE (@ninenufc) January 26, 2021