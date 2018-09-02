Blog Competitions English Premier League Newcastle fans react to Martin Dubravka’s performance vs Man City

Newcastle fans react to Martin Dubravka’s performance vs Man City

2 September, 2018 English Premier League, Manchester City, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours


Manchester City picked up a 2-1 win at home against Newcastle United last night.

Goals from Raheem Sterling and Kyle Walker ensured the victory for the hosts.

Newcastle fought back with a goal from Yedlin but Manchester City were way too good for them in the end.

However, Martin Dubravka’s performance caught the eye once again. The Newcastle shot-stopper kept his side in the game with some stunning saves.

The Magpies signed him on a permanent deal this summer after an impressive loan spell last season and they will be delighted with his performances so far.

Despite the defeat, there were a lot of positives for Newcastle and Dubravka’s display was certainly one of them.

Newcastle are yet to win this season and Benitez will need to turn it around soon. The fans won’t be happy with a relegation battle this season especially after a top half finish last year.

Here is how the Newcastle United fans reacted to Dubravka’s performance last night.

 

Danny Batth reacts to Wolves' last gasp win over West Ham
West Ham captain Noble believes that Declan Rice should be selfish about his international future

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com