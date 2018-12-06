Newcastle fans react to Manquillo’s display vs Everton

Newcastle picked up an impressive point away to Everton last night.
Rafa Benitez will be impressed with his side’s 1-1 draw against Marco Silva’s men. There were a lot of positives for the visitors and they will be looking to build on this now.
Newcastle took the lead through Salomon Rondon on the 19th minute but Everton pegged back through Richarlison. The visitors did well to keep the scores level and they could have scored another through Yedlin.
The Magpies have shown some improvement in the recent weeks and they will look to keep improving now.
The Newcastle fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the performance last night and they weren’t too impressed with the Spanish full back Javier Manquillo.
The former Liverpool player is simply not good enough and Benitez needs to look for an alternative soon.
Manquillo struggled against Everton’s wide players and he seemed lacking in fitness as well.
Here are some of the reactions to his performance.
Manquillo is playing 2 leagues above himself
— Jake Sansom (@jakeysana) December 5, 2018
What does manquillo offer?
— Les (@LesAnderz79) December 5, 2018
I don’t want to pick on the lad but can someone tell me how manquillo became a footballer? He’s shite #nufc
— Jordan Morris (@JordNufcmorris) December 5, 2018
Nothing Manquillo does ever comes off. I’m staggered he keeps getting games. Never seen anyone try to cross a ball with a back-header.
— John (@1892JP) December 5, 2018
We need an upgrade on Manquillo asap!!!!!!
— Jon Lamberton (@Lambie_Ov_Hebn) December 5, 2018
Manquillo looks like a competition winner out there #nufc
— stephen johnson (@jonnersnyc) December 5, 2018
Manquillo is simply crap #nufc
— Graham Cairns (@g_a_cairns) December 5, 2018
Manquillo positioning at times is fookin shite how an earth is he a professional player I don’t know 🤷🏻♂️ #NUFC
— łⱧɆ₳₮Ⱬ (@iHeatz) December 5, 2018
Manquillo might be crap but yes giving us everything he’s got 👏
— Allan Simm (@simmas78) December 5, 2018
Take him off now he is useless
— Lee Ord (@leeord2709) December 5, 2018