Newcastle fans react to Manquillo’s display vs Everton

Newcastle picked up an impressive point away to Everton last night.

Rafa Benitez will be impressed with his side’s 1-1 draw against Marco Silva’s men. There were a lot of positives for the visitors and they will be looking to build on this now.

Newcastle took the lead through Salomon Rondon on the 19th minute but Everton pegged back through Richarlison. The visitors did well to keep the scores level and they could have scored another through Yedlin.

The Magpies have shown some improvement in the recent weeks and they will look to keep improving now.

The Newcastle fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the performance last night and they weren’t too impressed with the Spanish full back Javier Manquillo.

The former Liverpool player is simply not good enough and Benitez needs to look for an alternative soon.

Manquillo struggled against Everton’s wide players and he seemed lacking in fitness as well.

Here are some of the reactions to his performance.

