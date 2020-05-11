Newcastle fans react to links with Odion Ighalo

Newcastle have been linked with a move for the Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo.
The former Watford ace is currently on loan at Old Trafford and he has made quite the impression already.
If the Magpies signed him this summer, he could be a decent attacking option for them.
Newcastle need to improve their attack considerably this summer and they will need more than one striker.
If they can get a top-class striker to lead the line and Ighalo as his back up, it would be the ideal scenario for them.
It will be interesting to see if they can convince the former Watford star to join them.
The 30-year-old is unlikely to return to Shanghai Shenhua this summer and the Chinese outfit will look to cash in on him.
Once the takeover goes through, Newcastle will have the funds to move for their targets.
Ighalo has enjoyed his time at Manchester United so far and it will be interesting to see if the Red Devils are keen on keeping him beyond the loan spell.
If they want to sign him permanently, Newcastle might struggle to convince the player. Ighalo is a boyhood Manchester United fan after all.
Here is what the Newcastle fans had to say about the links.
Bring back Rondon
— Benjamin Shambrook ⚫⚪⚫⚪⚫⚪ (@BenjShammers) May 10, 2020
Rondon , please…😒
— Vladimir Beshkov (@VladimirBeshkov) May 10, 2020
No better than rondon!
— Billy Buff (@BillyBufter) May 10, 2020
He had one cracking season at Watford … I’d rather go for rondon if we’re going for ighalo … Well have money to spend out net spend over the last 5+ is around 20m … so there is room there
— kieran (@kingkie1994) May 10, 2020
Rather rondon back that him.. amy day!
— Benji (@Benji_toonarmy1) May 10, 2020