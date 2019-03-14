Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Newcastle fans react to links with Nicolo Zaniolo

English Premier League, General Football News, Newcastle United, Roma, Serie A, Transfer News & Rumours


Newcastle are interested in signing the Italian midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo.

The Roma midfielder has attracted a lot of attention with his mature displays this season and Rafa Benitez is keeping an eye on the 19-year-old.

Zaniolo is currently one of the most talented young players around Europe and it would be a major coup if Newcastle manage to sign him.

Roma will not want to part with their prized asset and a deal seems very unlikely at this moment.

Also, the player will not want to leave the Italian giants for a midtable Premier League club. Roma are playing Champions League football and Newcastle simply cannot match their ambitions.

Furthermore, a prospect like Zaniolo is likely to cost a lot and Mike Ashley isn’t exactly famous for splashing out on marquee signings.

Newcastle fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the midfielder and the links with him.

Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.

