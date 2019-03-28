Blog Columns Site News Newcastle fans react to links with Nahitan Nandez

Newcastle have been linked with a move for the Uruguayan midfielder Nahitan Nandez.

As per Shields Gazette, the player is valued at around €20 million.

The industrious midfielder could prove to be a superb signing for Rafa Benitez’s side. His work rate and selflessness will help the Magpies next season.

The Premier League side could lose the likes of Hayden and Shelvey in the summer and Nandez would be ideal.

The South American showcased his potential during the World Cup and he has the ability to shine in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old Uruguayan formed a reliable partnership alongside Arsenal’s Torreira during the World Cup.

Nandez will add more drive and steel to Benitez’s midfield. However, he is unlikely to come cheap.

It will be interesting to see if Mike Ashley are willing to break the bank for his services.

Newcastle fans seem quite excited about the links with the midfielder and they have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on his potential signing.

Here are some of the reactions.

