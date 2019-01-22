Newcastle fans react to links with Moise Kean

Newcastle United are trying to sign the Juventus striker Moise Kean.
Apparently, they have already held talks with the Italian giants regarding a loan move.
Benitez wants to add to his attacking options and Kean is quite highly rated in Italy. Genoa and Chievo are trying to sign the player on loan as well.
Newcastle have been struggling to score goals this season and they are overly reliant on Salomon Rondon. Kean’s arrival will help share the goalscoring burden and add more cutting edge upfront.
It will be interesting to see if Juventus sanction a loan deal for the player.
At this stage of his career, he needs to play regularly and that is not possible at Juventus. A loan move would be ideal for all parties.
Newcastle fans seem excited about the player as well. They have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the player and his potential move to Newcastle United.
Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.
Moise Kean is set for superstardom, so it’d be risky for Juve to send him to England. And, worst of all, to us! #NUFC https://t.co/grGBUdOZaJ
— Marc Jobling (@MarcJobling) January 21, 2019
Probably absolute zil chance of any of these coming off but Kean would be a little gem..
— Jonny Pegler (@Jonnypeg89) January 21, 2019
As if man
— Karl Allison (@Karl_Allison94) January 21, 2019
Kean on loan at NUFC, yes thanks. https://t.co/jq7cyUsbBW
— Kev Lawson #IfRafaGoesWeGo (@Edit_Kev) January 21, 2019
Rumours have heated up a bit tonight!
RB supposedly looking at foreign clubs for loans sounds the most likely. @ChronicleNUFC
Moise Kean made the hairs stand up.
He’s only a bairn but the kid could be a future superstar.
As for Almiron I’ll believe that one when…🤨#AshleyOut
— Chris Armin (@chris_armin) January 21, 2019
Samaris, spinazola, Moise Kean and n’soki. Be good if all came off we need numbers. Wouldn’t mind almiron ontop of this and there is no limit in over seas loans so there’s no reason they all couldn’t come in.
— Bri🤙🏼 (@Bri2889) January 21, 2019