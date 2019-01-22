Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Newcastle fans react to links with Moise Kean

22 January, 2019 English Premier League, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours


Newcastle United are trying to sign the Juventus striker Moise Kean.

Apparently, they have already held talks with the Italian giants regarding a loan move.

Benitez wants to add to his attacking options and Kean is quite highly rated in Italy. Genoa and Chievo are trying to sign the player on loan as well.

Newcastle have been struggling to score goals this season and they are overly reliant on Salomon Rondon. Kean’s arrival will help share the goalscoring burden and add more cutting edge upfront.

It will be interesting to see if Juventus sanction a loan deal for the player.

At this stage of his career, he needs to play regularly and that is not possible at Juventus. A loan move would be ideal for all parties.

Newcastle fans seem excited about the player as well. They have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the player and his potential move to Newcastle United.

Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.

