Newcastle fans react to links with Martin Terrier

Newcastle have been linked with the Lyon forward Martin Terrier.
Apparently, the Magpies are considering a January move for the player in order to strengthen their attacking department.
Terrier is a squad player at the French club and he could do with some regular first team action. A loan spell would be ideal for him at this stage of his career.
The highly rated youngster is blessed with electric pace and flair. He will add creativity and goals to the Newcastle front line. His versatility will give Benitez more flexibility as well.
Terrier can operate as the striker or as a wide forward.
Newcastle are in desperate need of some signings and it will be interesting to see if they can pull it off.
The Premier League side have been quite poor this season and new arrivals could give them the lift they need.
Newcastle fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Terrier’s potential arrival. Here are some of the reactions.
Getting Lyon’s 4th choice striker, can’t wait to see him sit on the bench behind Joselu
— Vickers (@TinoVickers) January 22, 2019
The French Paul Dickov
— Toon Cat (@AngrycatJ) January 22, 2019
We may want him but Ashley won’t spend money to get him.
— lee henson (@lee_notts) January 22, 2019
but they don’t want to sell or even loan out ❌
— ASHLEY OUT (@Ashley__OUT) January 22, 2019
I like how a story about us refusing to splash on Rafa’s first choice target is followed up by us apparently wanting to loan a kid from France with no option to buy. Ambition.
— San Marino (@LolitaWantedIt) January 22, 2019