Blog Columns Site News Newcastle fans react to links with Luka Jovic

Newcastle fans react to links with Luka Jovic

3 May, 2020 English Premier League, General Football News, Newcastle United, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Newcastle have been linked with a move for the Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic.

The former Bundesliga ace joined Los Blancos at the start of this season but he has failed to hold down a regular starting berth at the club.

It is evident that Benzema is preferred as the starter and Jovic needs to move on in order to play regular first-team football.

At this stage of his career, he cannot afford to sit on the bench every week.

Jovic was regarded as a world-class talent before his move to Santiago Bernabeu and it will be interesting to see if he can regain that sharpness next season.

Newcastle certainly need a striker like him and the 22-year-old would be a tremendous signing for them.

Jovic is a massive upgrade on Joelinton and Carroll and he could Newcastle onto a whole new level.

With the new owners expected to take over from Ashley soon, the Magpies could have a lot to spend this summer and they should look to solve their key problems first.

Signing a striker like Jovic should be their top priority.

The Real Madrid striker is good enough to play for every team in the Premier League and it would be a coup for Newcastle.

Here is what the fans had to say about the links with Jovic.

NEXT:   Newcastle agree deal to sign Isaac Hayden from Arsenal

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com