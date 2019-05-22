Blog Columns Site News Newcastle fans react to links with Juan Mata

22 May, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Newcastle could make a move for Juan Mata this summer.

According to The Sun, Rafa Benitez wants to sign the experienced playmaker if he decides to stay on as the Newcastle manager.

Mata is out of contract this summer and he could be signed on a free transfer.

For a player of his ability, it would be quite the bargain for the Magpies. It will be interesting to see if Newcastle can pull it off.

The 31-year-old has proven himself in the Premier League with Chelsea and Manchester United. He would certainly add more quality, experience and leadership to the Newcastle side.

The former Champions League winner might be tempted to continue in England after his contract expires with Manchester United and the chance to work with Benitez could be enticing.

The Spanish manager wanted to sign Mata during his time at Liverpool as well. Also, he worked with the player when he was managing Chelsea.

Newcastle won’t be the only club after him this summer and the Premier League side will have to move quickly if they want him signed.

Here are some of the fan reactions to the links with Mata.

