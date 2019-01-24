Newcastle fans react to links with Jordan Lukaku

Newcastle United have agreed a deal to sign the Lazio defender Jordan Lukaku.
According to Guardian, the player will join the Magpies on loan for the remainder of the season and the Premier League side have the option to sign him permanently at the end of this season.
The report claims that Lukaku’s future fee is undisclosed.
Jordan Lukaku, the brother of the Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku, will be Newcastle’s first January signing.
The 24-year-old is expected to complete the formalities of his transfer today.
Rafa Benitez’s side were in desperate need of a left back and Lukaku could prove to be a quality addition if he manages to adapt to the English game and stay fit.
The defender has been struggling with a knee injury this season and he has not played too many games for Lazio so far.
The likes of Dummett and Manquillo have been very poor so far and Lukaku will be a much needed alternative.
It will be interesting to see if Newcastle move for any other players this month. They could use an attacker and the likes of Martin Terrier and Moise Kean have been linked.
