Newcastle fans react to links with Gregoire Defrel

19 January, 2019 English Premier League, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours


Newcastle United are interested in signing Gregoire Defrel this month.

We covered reports yesterday that the Magpies have submitted a bid for the player. Apparently, the Premier League outfit have offered a fee in the region of £13 million for him.

It will be interesting to see if Rafa Benitez can pull off the move in January.

Newcastle are in desperate need of attacking additions and Defrel could prove to be a shrewd signing.

The 27-year-old forward has scored 7 goals in 16 games so far this season.

The Frenchman could partner Salomon Rondon upfront for Newcastle. It would add goals and sharpness to the Newcastle attack.

Rafa Benitez’s side have been quite poor in the league so far and they will need to improve their squad if they want to beat the drop.

Newcastle United fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the links with Gregoire Defrel. Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.

