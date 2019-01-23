Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Newcastle fans react to links with Gelson Martins

23 January, 2019 Atletico Madrid, English Premier League, La Liga, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours


Newcastle are looking to sign the Atletico Madrid winger Gelson Martins on loan this month.

According to Spanish publication AS, the Premier League side have made a £4.3 million offer to the Spanish club.

It will be interesting to see if Benitez can pull off the deal in the remaining days of the transfer window.

Newcastle are in desperate need of reinforcements and Martins could prove to be a solid addition. He would add pace and flair to Benitez’ attack.

The Magpies are struggling in the league right now and they will need to improve in the attacking department if they want to beat the drop this season.

Benitez has limited resources and therefore he is looking to make the most of the loan market.

Newcastle fans have shared their thoughts on the player and his potential move to the Premier League on Twitter and here are some of the reactions from earlier.

