Newcastle fans react to links with Gelson Martins

Newcastle are looking to sign the Atletico Madrid winger Gelson Martins on loan this month.
According to Spanish publication AS, the Premier League side have made a £4.3 million offer to the Spanish club.
It will be interesting to see if Benitez can pull off the deal in the remaining days of the transfer window.
Newcastle are in desperate need of reinforcements and Martins could prove to be a solid addition. He would add pace and flair to Benitez’ attack.
The Magpies are struggling in the league right now and they will need to improve in the attacking department if they want to beat the drop this season.
Benitez has limited resources and therefore he is looking to make the most of the loan market.
Newcastle fans have shared their thoughts on the player and his potential move to the Premier League on Twitter and here are some of the reactions from earlier.
I mean wow, that would be unreal but that ain’t happening
— Ryan (@ryanbeard2012) January 22, 2019
No chance
— nick valentine (@ValentineNick) January 22, 2019
Easily take this but we wouldn’t pay a £4m loan
— k hogg (@KieranHogg1) January 22, 2019
£4m for a loan? Hahaha whey aye! We’d want two permanent deals for that much.
— JamboMalumbo (@JamboMalumbo) January 22, 2019
Dont believe this for a second tbh
— Adrian™ (@Adrian____29) January 22, 2019
This is my fucking dream. Don’t fuck with meeeee 😱😱
— DannyBrown1988 (@Brown1988Danny) January 22, 2019