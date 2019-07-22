Newcastle fans react to links with Dwight McNeil

Newcastle are keen on signing the Burnley winger Dwight McNeil this summer.
Yesterday we covered reports that the Magpies want to add some pace and flair to their attack and Bruce has identified the 19-year-old as a target.
McNeil is highly rated in England and he could prove to be a solid long term investment.
It will be interesting to see if Newcastle can agree on a fee with Burnley now. The player is reportedly valued at around £30m.
However, Steve Bruce is only willing to pay half of that.
Burnley are under no pressure to sell and Newcastle might have to pay close to the asking price if they really want to sign McNeil this summer.
The Magpies should have the funds to pull off the transfer after the sale of Ayoze Perez to Leicester City.
Apparently, Mike Ashley is prepared to back Steve Bruce in the market this summer with a transfer warchest of around £50m plus sales.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks now. There is no doubt that McNeil would be an exciting addition to the Newcastle side.
Here is how some of their fans have reacted to the reports earlier.
Would be a very good signing. He was very good for Burnley.
— Fred Blagden (@fredblagden) July 21, 2019
Yes please
— Sam (@samst22) July 20, 2019
Get rid of atsu, Aaron’s, colback, we need players now that are hungry. People gassing over us spending 36 on big joe but he sold Perez & flop jos. So he’s only spending about 3m.
— Arron Cooper (@Arroncooper1892) July 21, 2019
Not really known for pace tbh
— 🏴 (@BFCWood) July 20, 2019
66million of our 106mil (including Gayle) budget on 2 players? 🤔
— Matthew (@JB4t00n) July 20, 2019