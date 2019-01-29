Newcastle fans react to links with Andreas Samaris

Newcastle are interested in signing the Benfica midfielder Andreas Samaris on loan this month.
The Magpies are desperate to add to their squad before the end of the window and Benitez has identified the 29-year-old as a target.
As per Telegraph, Newcastle are now closing in on the player after having missed out on him in the past.
Samaris has a lot of experience and he will add some much needed depth to the Newcastle midfield as well. The Greek international should prove to be a solid addition on a loan deal.
He will improve the Magpies in the short term and the move won’t cost a lot either.
The report adds that Newcastle will have the option to make the move permanent at the end of the season if all goes well.
Benitez is looking to improve his defence as well and he is closing in on the capture of Italy Under-21 international Antonio Barreca as well.
Newcastle fans have taken to Twitter to react to the links with Samaris and here are some of the tweets from earlier.
Holding midfielder- we need an attacking midfielder, we don’t create enough chances and we don’t score enough goals to pull up the table
— Finbar Evans (@finbar_evans) January 27, 2019
Great , two players that have almost not played at all this season are going to come in and solve the problem . #aretheyneverlearning?
— TomErikMaldal (@TMaldal) January 27, 2019
I can see Samaris happening. He loves getting players on loan that he tried to buy. DeJong, Remy & Kenedy all had bids knocked back & ended up coming in on loan. No wonder he doesn’t like paying for players when he can borrow them for a fraction of the price 🤷🏻♂️
— Herby Drizzle (@__Lords) January 27, 2019
Samaris has hardly kicked a ball all season. Won’t be easy coming into a Prem relegation battle, if the deal happens #NUFC
— David Punton (@DavePunton) January 27, 2019
Get in, we cannot score goals so lets bring in a holding midfielder to go with the 15 we already have and a left back.
Be surprised if either deal happens
— Toonmick70 (@Toonmick701) January 27, 2019
Desperate times.
— Sean (@sean597_sean) January 27, 2019
Samaris is 10m player very decent imho
— hutchy (@Hutchylegend) January 27, 2019