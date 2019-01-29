Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Newcastle fans react to links with Andreas Samaris

29 January, 2019 English Premier League, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours


Newcastle are interested in signing the Benfica midfielder Andreas Samaris on loan this month.

The Magpies are desperate to add to their squad before the end of the window and Benitez has identified the 29-year-old as a target.

As per Telegraph, Newcastle are now closing in on the player after having missed out on him in the past.

Samaris has a lot of experience and he will add some much needed depth to the Newcastle midfield as well. The Greek international should prove to be a solid addition on a loan deal.

He will improve the Magpies in the short term and the move won’t cost a lot either.

The report adds that Newcastle will have the option to make the move permanent at the end of the season if all goes well.

Benitez is looking to improve his defence as well and he is closing in on the capture of Italy Under-21 international Antonio Barreca as well.

Newcastle fans have taken to Twitter to react to the links with Samaris and here are some of the tweets from earlier.

