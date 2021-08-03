Newcastle fans react to links with Aaron Ramsey

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey has been linked with a return to the Premier League in recent months.

According to Goal.com, Newcastle have now asked about the 67-cap Welsh international and they are keen on bringing the former Arsenal player back to England.

According to the report, the discussions between the two clubs have been quite informal and they are yet to engage in transfer talks.

The 30-year-old has a contract with the Italian club until the summer of 2023 but he is not a key player for them and a return to the Premier League could be ideal for him. Ramsey played just 22 league games for the Turin giants this past season.

His move to Juventus has not worked out as expected and Ramsey has struggled to showcase his peak form in Italian football so far.

Meanwhile, Newcastle could definitely use more depth and quality in the central midfield and Ramsey would be a superb addition to the side.

Steve Bruce needs to bring in upgrades on the likes of Jonjo Shelvey and Jeff Hendrick this summer and the former Arsenal player certainly fits the profile. He would add craft and goals to the Newcastle midfield.

Juventus signed the player on a free transfer and they are unlikely to demand a premium for his services this summer.

Furthermore, the 30-year-old knows the Premier League well and he could settle in quickly and make an immediate impact for Newcastle if the transfer goes through.

Some of the Newcastle fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the potential signing of Ramsey

