Newcastle fans react to links with Aaron Mooy

Newcastle have been linked with a move for the Huddersfield midfielder Aaron Mooy.

The 28-year-old central midfielder has done well for the Terriers since joining them and it will be interesting to see if he leaves this summer.

Huddersfield are one of the favourites to go down this season and Mooy is too good for the Championship. He could be a solid addition to Benitez’s side for the right price.

The hardworking central midfielder has goals in his game and he could be a squad option for the Magpies.

Newcastle need more depth in midfield next season. The likes of Hayden and Shelvey have been linked with moves away as well.

It will be interesting to see if the Magpies manage to agree on a fee for the former Manchester City midfielder at the end of this season.

Newcastle fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the Huddersfield ace. Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.

