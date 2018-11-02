Newcastle fans react to Lascelles’ comments about Mike Ashley

Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles signed a new long term contract with the club yesterday.
Although his decision to commit his future to the club has pleased the Newcastle fans, his comments on the club owner Mike Ashley did not go down to well.
Lascelles claimed that Ashley is a nice guy and urged everyone to stop with the negativity and unite in this period of crisis.
Newcastle are yet to win a Premier League game this season.
The Newcastle defender met Ashley last month when the owner arranged for a meal with the players and the manager.
Ashley has been severely criticised over the years for the way he has run the club. His failure to back the manager in the transfer market this summer has infuriated the fans as well.
The unhappy Newcastle fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Lascelles’ comments.
Here are some of the best reactions.
