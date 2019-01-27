Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Newcastle fans react to Kenedy’s display vs Watford

27 January, 2019 English Premier League, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours


Newcastle United crashed to a 2-0 defeat at home to Watford in the FA Cup last night.

Goals from Andre Gray and Isaac Success sealed the win for Javi Gracia’s side.

Rafa Benitez will be thoroughly disappointed with his team’s performance at home and he will be demanding a reaction in their next game.

The Magpies have been in abysmal form this season and they are showing no signs of improvement. Their lack of transfer activity is also a major cause for concern.

If they do improve immediately, Newcastle could find themselves struggling to survive in the Premier League beyond this season.

22-year-old Brazilian winger Kenedy had a poor game against the Hornets and he seemed completely off the pace. After an impressive loan spell last season, Kenedy just seems disinterested at Newcastle this season.

The fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the on-loan Chelsea winger after last night’s display.

Here are some of the fan reactions.

