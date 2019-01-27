Newcastle fans react to Kenedy’s display vs Watford

Newcastle United crashed to a 2-0 defeat at home to Watford in the FA Cup last night.
Goals from Andre Gray and Isaac Success sealed the win for Javi Gracia’s side.
Rafa Benitez will be thoroughly disappointed with his team’s performance at home and he will be demanding a reaction in their next game.
The Magpies have been in abysmal form this season and they are showing no signs of improvement. Their lack of transfer activity is also a major cause for concern.
If they do improve immediately, Newcastle could find themselves struggling to survive in the Premier League beyond this season.
22-year-old Brazilian winger Kenedy had a poor game against the Hornets and he seemed completely off the pace. After an impressive loan spell last season, Kenedy just seems disinterested at Newcastle this season.
The fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the on-loan Chelsea winger after last night’s display.
Here are some of the fan reactions.
Thing is Kenedy has the ability just clearly phoning it in.
— The Mugabe of Arsenal (@2__Benitez1892) January 26, 2019
Pleased we didn’t pay a full transfer fee for kenedy
— Sheddy Shedderson (@man_in_the_shed) January 26, 2019
Kenedy was a waste of a shirt . How much service and how many chances did Joseph miss? He ain’t great but we created zero chances for him and Sheared and Ferdinand would struggle to score goals with the service in this team.
— graham scott (@nufcscott1968) January 26, 2019
Send Kenedy back bring in bolaise
— Keith Masters (@KeithMasters1) January 26, 2019
Kenedy finds every system tough going this season. God knows what’s changed from last season
— Cory Jay Graham (@Coryjgraham) January 26, 2019
Kenedy isn’t shit, far from it. He just can’t be fucking arsed. Clearly thought he’d be given a shot in Chelsea’s first team after last season. #nufc
— Phyllis Dietrichson (@OfficielKaybaye) January 26, 2019
One dreadful performance after another from Kenedy, Murphy and Joselu. It’s disheartening that we haven’t upgraded on them as they’re clearly not up to the required standard.
— NUFC 360 (@NUFC360) January 26, 2019