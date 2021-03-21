Newcastle fans react to Jonjo Shelvey’s performance vs Brighton

Newcastle United crashed to a 3-0 defeat against Brighton in the Premier League last night.

Steve Bruce’s side came into the game needing a win but they failed to turn up.





The Magpies were comprehensively beaten and the fans will be thoroughly disappointed with the lack of desire and fight shown by the players.

There were several disappointing performances across the pitch but Jonjo Shelvey in particular was abysmal for the visitors.

The 29-year-old Newcastle midfielder failed to create any meaningful chances for his side and he kept losing the ball and that put his teammates under pressure.

Furthermore, his lack of work-rate hurt Newcastle defensively and the midfielder simply seemed disinterested throughout the 90 minutes. Despite his immense ability, Shelvey has failed to produce consistently for the Magpies and last night was another frustrating exhibition from the former Liverpool midfielder.

Going down the season is a strong possibility for the Magpies and it will be interesting to see if Bruce and his players can turn things around in the coming weeks. Relegation to the Championship could prove to be catastrophic for Newcastle financially and the fans will be hoping for a lucky escape this season.

Some of the Newcastle fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Shelvey’s performance last night and here is what they had to say.

There's hasn't been many more depressing sights in my 25+ years of following football than seeing Jonjo Shelvey and Joelinton skulking around a pitch in an empty stadium, knowing they're taking home 80 grand a week regardless of what happens tonight or in the club's near future. — KTDT (@KTD89) March 20, 2021

We have players in this squad who look like they simply dont want to fight for Bruce or the club. Hendrick, Fraser, Shelvey. Players ghosting through games. Willock, Hayden, joelinton. Players who look lost: Lascelles, Manquillo, Dummett, Clark. #nufc — steve (@oldheatonian) March 20, 2021

My player ratings for tonight's 3-0 loss to Brighton Dubravka (3) 🇸🇰

Manquillo (3) 🇪🇸

Lascelles (2) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Clark (2) 🇮🇪

Dummett (2) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

Shelvey (3) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Hayden (2) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Willock (2) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Almiron (3) 🇵🇾

Fraser (1) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

Joelinton (2) 🇧🇷 Subs don't deserve anything. — morenufc 🏁 (@morenufc) March 20, 2021

Shelvey playing in the holding CM position is killing us when where defending 🙈, I rate Hayden but not left on Midfield. #nufc — NE&WC ⚫️⚪️ (@stevengoica83) March 20, 2021

I’ve never been so happy for an international break. I don’t need to watch Shelvey, Joelinton and co for 2 whole weeks. Looking on the bright side of things. #NUFC #BruceOut — Philip Burn (@Philip_Burn) March 20, 2021

Not a single shot on target after 71 minutes

Joelinton heat map is stuck in the freezer

Hendrick and Shelvey so adrift from Brightons midfield two that they might as well be on the pier.

Fraser pointless

Almiron’s headless chicken impersonation sums up Bruce’s desperation #nufc — steve (@oldheatonian) March 20, 2021

Joeliton, Fraser and Shelvey should be nowhere near our starting 11! — Graeme Houghton (@Howters) March 21, 2021