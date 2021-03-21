Newcastle fans react to Jonjo Shelvey’s performance vs Brighton

By
Sai
-

Newcastle United crashed to a 3-0 defeat against Brighton in the Premier League last night.

Steve Bruce’s side came into the game needing a win but they failed to turn up.


The Magpies were comprehensively beaten and the fans will be thoroughly disappointed with the lack of desire and fight shown by the players.

There were several disappointing performances across the pitch but Jonjo Shelvey in particular was abysmal for the visitors.

The 29-year-old Newcastle midfielder failed to create any meaningful chances for his side and he kept losing the ball and that put his teammates under pressure.

Furthermore, his lack of work-rate hurt Newcastle defensively and the midfielder simply seemed disinterested throughout the 90 minutes. Despite his immense ability, Shelvey has failed to produce consistently for the Magpies and last night was another frustrating exhibition from the former Liverpool midfielder.

Going down the season is a strong possibility for the Magpies and it will be interesting to see if Bruce and his players can turn things around in the coming weeks. Relegation to the Championship could prove to be catastrophic for Newcastle financially and the fans will be hoping for a lucky escape this season.

Some of the Newcastle fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Shelvey’s performance last night and here is what they had to say.