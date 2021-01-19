Newcastle fans react to Jonjo Shelvey’s display vs Arsenal

Newcastle crashed to a 3-0 defeat against Arsenal in the Premier League last night and Steve Bruce will have very few positives to take away from the game.

Newcastle lacked organisation at the back and they were wasteful in possession. The Magpies struggled to create any clear cut chances and Arsenal were comfortably the better team on the night.





Some of the Newcastle fans are understandably disappointed with Jonjo Shelvey’ performance against the Gunners last night.

The Newcastle midfielder lacked the desire and quality to make an impact and he went missing throughout the game.

His delivery from set-pieces was atrocious and he struggled to carve out chances for the likes of Joelinton and Carroll.

Shelvey was brought into the side because of his impressive passing range but he kept giving the ball away and he was responsible for the opening goal of the game as well.

The 28-year-old has started just nine Premier League games so far this season and he will struggle to get into the starting lineup on the back of a performance like this.

Newcastle will need players who are willing to try harder and Shelvey looked disinterested last night.

Here is what the fans had to say about his performance last night.

After Bruce goes shelvey needs to go , he shouldn’t play another game for this club #nufc — kevo175 😉 (@kevo175) January 18, 2021

Some going to concede within a minute of our own corner. Jonjo Shelvey must be one of the laziest players I’ve ever seen #nufc — sneds (@Sneddas15) January 18, 2021

Bruce has to go NOW to give us a fighting chance of staying up get rid of the following is the summer:

Shelvey. Almiron. Jokelinton. Both longstaffs. Kraft. Carroll. #ARSNEW — Pete johnson (@peterj_44) January 18, 2021

If i was managing a Sunday morning league side. I wouldn’t even let Shelvey put the nets up #NUFC — Scotty ⚫⚪NUFC⚫⚪ (@ScottyT9804) January 18, 2021

I have seen the very good, tbe atrociously bad and the pretty ugly in black and white. But I struggle to recall a player who has simply given #NUFC less of himself than Shelvey has in recent times. Watch that third goal again… — Neil Farrington (@Neilfarrington) January 18, 2021