Newcastle fans react to Jonjo Shelvey’s display vs Arsenal

Sai
Newcastle crashed to a 3-0 defeat against Arsenal in the Premier League last night and Steve Bruce will have very few positives to take away from the game.

Newcastle lacked organisation at the back and they were wasteful in possession. The Magpies struggled to create any clear cut chances and Arsenal were comfortably the better team on the night.


Some of the Newcastle fans are understandably disappointed with Jonjo Shelvey’ performance against the Gunners last night.

The Newcastle midfielder lacked the desire and quality to make an impact and he went missing throughout the game.

His delivery from set-pieces was atrocious and he struggled to carve out chances for the likes of Joelinton and Carroll.

Shelvey was brought into the side because of his impressive passing range but he kept giving the ball away and he was responsible for the opening goal of the game as well.

The 28-year-old has started just nine Premier League games so far this season and he will struggle to get into the starting lineup on the back of a performance like this.

Newcastle will need players who are willing to try harder and Shelvey looked disinterested last night.

Here is what the fans had to say about his performance last night.

 