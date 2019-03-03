Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Newcastle fans react to Jonjo Shelvey exit rumours

Newcastle fans react to Jonjo Shelvey exit rumours

3 March, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours


Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has been linked with an exit at the end of this season.

According to Telegraph, the midfielder is a part of Benitez’s long term plans but he is struggling to get into the side after recovering from his injury.

The midfielder was linked with a move to West Ham in January and it seems that the Londoners could return for him again in the summer.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle decide to cash in on the 27-year-old.

The former Liverpool midfielder can be a handful on his day but the likes of Longstaff and Hayden are in good form right now and he will need a bit of luck to get his starting berth back.

Newcastle fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the reports linking the midfielder with a move away and here are some of the reactions from earlier.

It seems that some of the Newcastle fans are not too worried about his exit.

Everton fans react to Theo Walcott's display vs Liverpool
Oliver Burke comments on a permanent move to Celtic

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com