Newcastle fans react to Jonjo Shelvey exit rumours

Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has been linked with an exit at the end of this season.
According to Telegraph, the midfielder is a part of Benitez’s long term plans but he is struggling to get into the side after recovering from his injury.
The midfielder was linked with a move to West Ham in January and it seems that the Londoners could return for him again in the summer.
It will be interesting to see if Newcastle decide to cash in on the 27-year-old.
The former Liverpool midfielder can be a handful on his day but the likes of Longstaff and Hayden are in good form right now and he will need a bit of luck to get his starting berth back.
Newcastle fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the reports linking the midfielder with a move away and here are some of the reactions from earlier.
It seems that some of the Newcastle fans are not too worried about his exit.
Hmmm, Hayden leaving, diame contract is up and shelvey leaving? I doubt rafa would let 3 senior midfielders leave in one window
— Matthaus (@GeordieDubravka) March 2, 2019
Get his 80k off the wage bill, hardly played this season and not been missed imo.
— Nick Rutherford (@rutherford577) March 2, 2019
Doesn’t surprise me one bit. He’s to slow for Rafa’s new formation even if he has excellent long ball passing.
— thereal andrew young (@temperamentalan) March 2, 2019
Don’t think he fits anymore….. I’d have Cairney instead.
— Rob G (blue tick pending) (@shearersbuddy) March 2, 2019
Good
— Ell (@Elmo14485) March 2, 2019
Done nothing this season
— Rog1986 (@R_N_Rodge86) March 2, 2019
Not required , we have enough centre half’s
— paul (@toonislife) March 2, 2019