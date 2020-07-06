Newcastle fans react to Jonjo Shelvey display vs West Ham

Newcastle were held to a 2-2 draw at home to West Ham yesterday.

Despite going behind twice in the game, Newcastle managed to fight back and get a point in the end.





Michail Antonio gave the visitors a well-deserved lead four minutes into the game. But Miguel Almiron scored the leveller for the hosts on the 17th minute.

Tomas Soucek got on the scoresheet once again to restore the Hammers’ advantage. However, the lead did not last long and Shelvey scored two minutes later to secure a 2-2 draw.

The 28-year-old Newcastle midfielder put on an excellent display for his side and the fans were left impressed with his passing in particular. He was arguably the best player on the pitch against West Ham.

Shelvey has always been a talented midfielder but consistency has been an issue for him. It will be interesting to see if he can build on this performance and deliver consistently in the remaining games of the season.

He is a key player in Steve Bruce’s midfield and when he plays well, the whole team functions better.

Here is what some of the Newcastle fans had to say about his performance earlier.

Jonjo Shelvey is having the season of his life and for me is player of the year and that’s down to Bruce believing in him and letting him play his game, JS drive, determination and grit has got him there but happy players will perform better #NUFC wouldn’t have happened with rafa — Blaine Murphy (@BlaineMurphy18) July 5, 2020

My player ratings from today’s game: #NEWWHU Dubravka 6 Krafth 8

Fernandez 7

Lascelles 5

Manquillo 6 Allan Saint-Maximin 7

Shelvey 8.5 (MOTM)

Hayden 6

Joelinton 6.5 Almiron 7.5 Gayle 5.5 Bench:

Bentaleb 7

Lazaro 6

Carroll 5.5

Ritchie 6 Bruce 7 (good lineup, decent subs) — LewisNUFC🇸🇦 (@L3w1s_Robb) July 5, 2020

Summed up spot on, shelvey been outstanding last few games — Mark Blades (@Mark_Blades) July 6, 2020

he is a boss. his passing is on point — Braedon (@carree6_) July 5, 2020

Thought he was brilliant today — Snoop (@ThePummeller) July 5, 2020