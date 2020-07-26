Newcastle fans react to Joelinton display vs Liverpool

By
Sai
-

Newcastle crashed to a 3-1 defeat against Liverpool in their final Premier League game of the season.

The Magpies showed some promise after the restart but they have been quite poor in their recent outings and today was no different.


Despite taking an early lead, Newcastle failed to build on their advantage. They allowed Liverpool back into the game and the Reds secured the three points quite comfortably in the end.

Newcastle lacked purpose and determination since going ahead and they were rightfully punished by the Champions.

Steve Bruce’s side could have finished in the top half this season but their recent dip in form sees them end the season in 13th place with 44 points.

It will be interesting to see if the Magpies can build on this in the summer and come back strongly next year.

The fans will be disappointed with their side’s performance today and Joelinton, in particular, was frustrating.

The 23-year-old Brazilian came on in place of Saint-Maximin on the 46th minute and he looked disinterested throughout.

Here is what some of the Newcastle fans had to say about his display today.