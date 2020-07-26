Newcastle fans react to Joelinton display vs Liverpool

Newcastle crashed to a 3-1 defeat against Liverpool in their final Premier League game of the season.

The Magpies showed some promise after the restart but they have been quite poor in their recent outings and today was no different.





Despite taking an early lead, Newcastle failed to build on their advantage. They allowed Liverpool back into the game and the Reds secured the three points quite comfortably in the end.

Newcastle lacked purpose and determination since going ahead and they were rightfully punished by the Champions.

Steve Bruce’s side could have finished in the top half this season but their recent dip in form sees them end the season in 13th place with 44 points.

It will be interesting to see if the Magpies can build on this in the summer and come back strongly next year.

The fans will be disappointed with their side’s performance today and Joelinton, in particular, was frustrating.

The 23-year-old Brazilian came on in place of Saint-Maximin on the 46th minute and he looked disinterested throughout.

Here is what some of the Newcastle fans had to say about his display today.

#NUFC only positive from today is hopefully joelinton last ever game for us. — James Fernie (@JamesFernienufc) July 26, 2020

Whatever happens with the #NUFCTakeover if it’s on or not first thing for me is to get rid of Joelinton and cut their losses! no desire whatsoever yet again & nowhere near good enough #nufc — Mick A (@MGA1975) July 26, 2020

Name a player to have put on an NUFC shirt worse than Joelinton? Doesn’t even need to be a professional… — Josh Boyle (@j200shb) July 26, 2020

Sell joelinton tomorrow please #nufc 😴 — Carl Cox (@carlcoxy) July 26, 2020

Well, roll on 6 weeks of forgetting Joelinton exists. Every cloud and all that. — Anthony (@atjg__) July 26, 2020

Totally forgot in amongst that shambles today. The commentators said Joelinton needs time like KDB and Salah did. I distinctly remember them being very talented but not getting anywhere near the amount of appearance opportunity of Joelinton. — Phyllis Dietrichson (@OfficielKaybaye) July 26, 2020