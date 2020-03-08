Newcastle fans react to Jetro Willems’ Twitter post

Eintracht Frankfurt player Jetro Willems shared a post on social media regarding the Newcastle game yesterday.
The defender shared an image of Allan Saint-Maximin celebrating after scoring a goal against the Saints.
@asaintmaximin 🎊🎉⚽️ pic.twitter.com/xNlU4HTRHx
— Jetro willems (@JetroWillems_15) March 7, 2020
Some of the Newcastle fans responded to his post asking him to re-join the club in the summer.
Willems joined Newcastle on loan at the start of this season. The Magpies had the option to sign him permanently at the end of this loan spell.
However, the defender picked up a season-ending injury in January and his loan spell with the club is effectively over.
After his injury, the 25-year-old took to social media and claimed that he will do everything he can to play for Newcastle again.
It will be interesting to see if Newcastle sign him permanently at the end of this season.
Willems impressed during his time at Newcastle and he would have been a key player for Steve Bruce if not for the injury.
The Newcastle fans clearly admire him and want him to play for their club again.
Willems will have to focus on his recovery and get back to his best now. He has the quality to play for Newcastle if he manages to regain his sharpness.
Here is what the Newcastle fans tweeted in response to Willems’ post.
Jetro is 100% signing for us, can just tell. https://t.co/Qdv85HjMuC
— Adam. (@AdamNUFC_) March 7, 2020
Hope you get a deal here in the summer we’re missing you big man
— Kevin Monaghan (@youngmono) March 7, 2020
Ohhh Jetro is a Geordie, hes coming back real soon, and when hes sat in Rotterdam he still supports the Toon!!!
— Davey Beardsley 🧟♂️ (@daveynicnufc) March 7, 2020
Your coming back to Newcastle lad❤️
— Preston (@ManLikeMiggy) March 7, 2020
Come home Jetro ✌️
— Craig Longmore ⛳ (@craiglongmore) March 7, 2020
Hope rehab is going well mate. Would love to see you return next season.
— ACS™ NUFC (@Albertschipshop) March 7, 2020
Get yourself backkk @JetroWillems_15 you and @asaintmaximin bossed that left side! ⚫️⚪️
— Anth Sloan (@AnthonySloan2) March 7, 2020