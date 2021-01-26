Newcastle fans react to Jeff Hendrick’s display vs Leeds

Newcastle United crashed to a 2-1 defeat against Leeds United at home earlier tonight and the fans will be disappointed with the showing once again.

The Magpies have now failed to win their last 11 games in all competitions.





The players were expected to put on a fight after their defeat to Aston Villa last weekend but the team failed to show up once again.

Leeds controlled the game in the first half and they have deservedly picked up all three points in the end.

Steve Bruce will probably count his side unlucky because of the fact that they hit the crossbar twice but Newcastle were extremely mediocre throughout the game and they deserved to end up on the losing side.

The fans were particularly disappointed with the performance of Jeff Hendrick.

The 28-year-old was quite poor against Villa and it was quite surprising that Bruce chose to start him in the midfield once again.

The former Burnley player has struggled to live up to the expectations since his move to Newcastle and it would be wise of the manager to take him out of the firing line for a few weeks now.

Hendrick is clearly lacking in confidence and sharpness right now. A spell away from the starting line-up could help him rebuild his morale.

He was lacking in composure and bravery tonight. Furthermore, he was clumsy on the ball and Leeds managed to press him out of possession with ease.

Here is what the Newcastle fans had to say about his performance tonight.

He is the worst player ever — PageyRich (@pagey_rich) January 26, 2021

Hendrick is a disgrace to our club. He picks up his wages every week and doesn’t contribute anything. Just like Joelinton!!!!!! If we didn’t have those 2 players, we’d be top 3, for sure. Super unlucky — WorPhil (@Fan1990Nufc) January 26, 2021

Was he playing? — Dan🕙 (@frodo0905) January 26, 2021

You can see why Burnley weren’t bothered about him leading. With our team its a no brainer Hayden & Shelvey in CM. Now Hayden is playing RB — Adam Stordy (@AJStordy2) January 26, 2021

Who is Jeff Hendrick as I haven’t seen him play a game yet 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Daniel Ruffell (@ruffelldan) January 26, 2021