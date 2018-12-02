Newcastle fans react to Javier Manquillo’s display

Newcastle crashed to a 3-0 defeat at home to West Ham on Saturday.
The Magpies came into the game on the back of a couple of impressive performances but they struggled to turn up against the Hammers.
Javier Hernandez put the away side ahead early on in the first half. The likes of Rondon and Perez had chances to equalise but they failed to find the back of the net.
Hernandez completed his brace in the second half and Felipe Anderson continued his impressive form with a goal as well.
The visitors could have had a few more if Chicharito had converted his chances.
Benitez will be unhappy with his side’s showing against West Ham and it will be interesting to see how Newcastle react in their next game.
The home fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the game. They were particularly unhappy with Javier Manquillo’s performance and here are some of their reactions.
What do expect with Manquillo in the side #NUFC
— łⱧɆ₳₮Ⱬ (@iHeatz) December 1, 2018
Bring Manquillo back into the team and look what happens… #NUFC
— Ryan (@iAmRyan1211) December 1, 2018
Manquillo is fuckin awful isn’t he?! Let’s not get started on Perez! #NUFC
— Dan (@DZ1892) December 1, 2018
We have Manquillo and Ayoze Perez having absolute shockers here 2-0 to West Ham. Brings off Ritchie and We have some class players on the bench so wtf are they still doing sat there Rafa? #NEWWHU
— Max Local (@M_Local17) December 1, 2018
this is what scientists call Manquillo effect.
— vinny (@northern_uproar) December 1, 2018
Pathetic performance from us today, to lose 0-3 at home against West Ham is actually embarrassing. Perez was shocking today, needs dropping. Manquillo and Atsu should never been in the squad again. But hopefully we can get something at Everton on Wednesday. #NEWWHU #nufc
— Scott 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@scxttnufc) December 1, 2018
Rafa made some mistakes with the formation and allowing the waste of space who is Manquillo to play. I hope we continue the form we had prior to todays game. Disappointing game.
— Ian Novak (@white_spittah) December 1, 2018
Every now and then, Rafa gives Manquillo a chance. And every single time, he shows why he’s one of the worst players to ever play for us. How Clark isn’t at left-back, I’ll never know. #nufc
— Andrew Lawes (@LawesDisorder) December 1, 2018
Im sorry but how thw fuck has manquillo replaced clark?! Absolute joke that #NUFC
— Yorkshire Toon (@Yorkshire_Toon) December 1, 2018
Is all Manquillo capable of doing is punting the ball??? #nufc
— Toon Army San Diego (@ToonArmySD2) December 1, 2018
Javier Manquillo is comfortably our worst player. #NUFC
— Rohan Banerjee (@RBanerjee23) December 1, 2018
Manquillo is horrific
— Jonny (@Jonathangeldar1) December 1, 2018