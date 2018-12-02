Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Newcastle fans react to Javier Manquillo’s display

Newcastle fans react to Javier Manquillo’s display

2 December, 2018 English Premier League, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours


Newcastle crashed to a 3-0 defeat at home to West Ham on Saturday.

The Magpies came into the game on the back of a couple of impressive performances but they struggled to turn up against the Hammers.

Javier Hernandez put the away side ahead early on in the first half. The likes of Rondon and Perez had chances to equalise but they failed to find the back of the net.

Hernandez completed his brace in the second half and Felipe Anderson continued his impressive form with a goal as well.

The visitors could have had a few more if Chicharito had converted his chances.

Benitez will be unhappy with his side’s showing against West Ham and it will be interesting to see how Newcastle react in their next game.

The home fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the game. They were particularly unhappy with Javier Manquillo’s performance and here are some of their reactions.

