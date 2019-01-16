Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Newcastle fans react to Javier Manquillo’s display vs Blackburn

16 January, 2019 English Premier League, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours


Newcastle picked up a thrilling win over Blackburn Rovers in the third round of the FA Cup last night.

The Magpies scored in the first minute of the game through Sean Longstaff. Callum Roberts doubled the away side’s lead on the 22nd minute.

Blackburn did well to get back into the game with two first half goals from Armstrong and Lenihan.

Rafa Benitez’s men scored twice in extra time to seal the win for Newcastle. Joselu and Perez scored the winning goals for the visitors.

On another day, Blackburn could have easily pulled off an upset and Benitez won’t be too happy with his side’s performance.

Newcastle have been in poor form this season and last night showed just how many of their players are simply not good enough for the Premier League.

It will be interesting to see if they can add some new faces to the side in January.

Newcastle fans were not too impressed with Javier Manquillo’s display last night and they took to Twitter to share their reactions on the Spaniard’s performance.

