Newcastle fans react to Javier Manquillo’s display vs Blackburn

Newcastle picked up a thrilling win over Blackburn Rovers in the third round of the FA Cup last night.
The Magpies scored in the first minute of the game through Sean Longstaff. Callum Roberts doubled the away side’s lead on the 22nd minute.
Blackburn did well to get back into the game with two first half goals from Armstrong and Lenihan.
Rafa Benitez’s men scored twice in extra time to seal the win for Newcastle. Joselu and Perez scored the winning goals for the visitors.
On another day, Blackburn could have easily pulled off an upset and Benitez won’t be too happy with his side’s performance.
Newcastle have been in poor form this season and last night showed just how many of their players are simply not good enough for the Premier League.
It will be interesting to see if they can add some new faces to the side in January.
Newcastle fans were not too impressed with Javier Manquillo’s display last night and they took to Twitter to share their reactions on the Spaniard’s performance.
Manquillo wouldn’t look out of place in league 1
Anyone else think Manquillo just looks like he’s ready to burst into tears at any given moment? #NUFC
How are manquillo & joselu footballers?? #nufc
How on earth is manquillo a professional footballer?
As much as we’d like Murphy to prove himself he’s just not good enough. Joselu, Manquillo are awful and shouldn’t be in the squad never mind the team. Longstaff is the only bright spark for me. Whilst Roberts has looked busy #nufc
I often question …🤔
Did we sign the right Murphy twin?
Did Manquillo really once play for Liverpool? #NUFC
Manquillo losing a 50/50 tackle with himself there #quality
I have seen a lot of Duff players in my lifetime as a NUFC Fan! Marcelino, Andersson, Cort, Bramble …
But Manquillo… he takes the biscuit#nufc
